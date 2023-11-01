📣 Notice of End of Service for Traha Global

Dear Champions of Traha,

Since Traha Global's launch last in November of 2022, we've received a lot of love and support from Traha all over the world. We tried our best to meet everyone's expectations and to provide you with the best service we could offer.

Although our team wanted to provide everyone with good memories, we encountered issues that made it difficult to deliver the services and experience as we had intended. We weren't able to to apply all the suggestions and feedback you shared with us to give you the game experience you wanted.

Due to these issues, and with a heavy heart, our team would like to inform everyone that we have decided to close Traha Global's servers. The servers will officially close on Wednesday, December 27th, 2023.

Please refer to the information below regarding the end of service for the game.

■ In-App Purchase Sales End Date: November 1st, 2023 (Wed) during maintenance

※ Once the in-app purchase sales end, you can no longer purchase products that can be bought using real-world currency (packages, monthly packages, etc). You can continue to use products purchaseable with diamonds until the end of service.

※ Diamonds, gold, and Items purchased from the in-game store can be used until the end of service. Please feel free to use all of your items before the end of service.

■ Game Service and App Download Termination: December 27th, 2023 (Wed) at 11:00 KST.

※ The game will no longer be available to be downloaded from any app stores or other platforms.

Despite the unfortunate closure of our servers, the team will continue to celebrate Traha Global's Anniversary on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023.

Our team has prepared many events for our beloved Traha to enjoy and make memories with as a show of our gratitude towards your continued support for Traha Global. Further details of the events will be provided in a separate notice.

We've always received a lot of support and interest from everyone, and you've shown your love and devotion for our game.

Thank you to all the Traha for playing and enjoying Traha Global.

We will cherish our memories in Traha with you all.

Sincerely,

The Traha Global Team