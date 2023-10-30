TIRSAN Trailer Pack DLC Release

TIRSAN, a company based in Türkiye, has been a top player in producing trailers for businesses for more than 46 years. They're a favourite among logistics customers because they genuinely care about customer satisfaction with their quality work and tireless support. Today, we are glad to officially announce that the TIRSAN Trailer Pack DLC has been released for Euro Truck Simulator 2!



After a collaboration that started over a year ago, we want to express our gratitude to TIRSAN, as their representatives have been amazing while working with us on bringing their trailers to life in the virtual world. Whether it is sharing data, giving feedback, or answering our questions, they've truly been able to uphold their reputation.



















The content of this DLC includes the following:

TIRSAN SCS Multiride : Curtainsider

TIRSAN SRI: Reefer

TIRSAN SKS: Tipper

TIRSAN SPL: Platform with sideboards

TIRSAN SGH: 40 feet Container Carrier

TIRSAN SHF: 20 feet Container Carrier

Optional parts & accessories















With many customization options, we are sure you will be exploring them in the in-game service for a while! But once you set out on the road with your beautiful new TIRSAN trailer, make sure to share your videos or screenshots with us over social media while tagging our profile (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok) and using the hashtag #TirsanTrailers. We always love going over your feedback and we’ll be keeping an eye out.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2569750/Euro_Truck_Simulator_2__TIRSAN_Trailer_Pack/