-PepperShaker and Mirror now work together

-Buffed Malfunctioning Droid

-Fixed Chain Sword not doing damage at max attack speed

-Fixed a glitch allowing player to cast ability before picking up weapon in tutorial

-Fixed a softlock that could occur when changing rooms with Ethereal Cloak

-Updated undead enemy movement

-Knight is now invulnerable while casting ability

-Frozen Claymore now works against demons

-Buffed Football

-Updated knight item description text

-Fixed bloodthirsty achievement

-Fixed glitched visuals in hell hallways

-Fixed Kaleidoscope Sniper not working on final boss

-Fixed Kaleidoscope Sniper not interacting with cave stalagmite mounds/tombs correctly

-Fixed fire elemental shield not taking damage from certain projectiles

-Fixed Chainsword and demon glitch

-Fixed a glitch when attacking north with Chain Sword and Mirror as paladin

-Fixed MFBB not blocking demon projectiles

-Nerfed copper rod lightning strike hitbox

-Eyeball Soldier no longer leaves mid-fight

-Fixed Hexxed Monocle not working for demon

-Fixed some encyclopedia items not showing correctly when unlocked