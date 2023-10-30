-PepperShaker and Mirror now work together
-Buffed Malfunctioning Droid
-Fixed Chain Sword not doing damage at max attack speed
-Fixed a glitch allowing player to cast ability before picking up weapon in tutorial
-Fixed a softlock that could occur when changing rooms with Ethereal Cloak
-Updated undead enemy movement
-Knight is now invulnerable while casting ability
-Frozen Claymore now works against demons
-Buffed Football
-Updated knight item description text
-Fixed bloodthirsty achievement
-Fixed glitched visuals in hell hallways
-Fixed Kaleidoscope Sniper not working on final boss
-Fixed Kaleidoscope Sniper not interacting with cave stalagmite mounds/tombs correctly
-Fixed fire elemental shield not taking damage from certain projectiles
-Fixed Chainsword and demon glitch
-Fixed a glitch when attacking north with Chain Sword and Mirror as paladin
-Fixed MFBB not blocking demon projectiles
-Nerfed copper rod lightning strike hitbox
-Eyeball Soldier no longer leaves mid-fight
-Fixed Hexxed Monocle not working for demon
-Fixed some encyclopedia items not showing correctly when unlocked
