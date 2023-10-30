 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DRAGOT update for 30 October 2023

v1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 12569754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-PepperShaker and Mirror now work together
-Buffed Malfunctioning Droid
-Fixed Chain Sword not doing damage at max attack speed
-Fixed a glitch allowing player to cast ability before picking up weapon in tutorial
-Fixed a softlock that could occur when changing rooms with Ethereal Cloak
-Updated undead enemy movement
-Knight is now invulnerable while casting ability
-Frozen Claymore now works against demons
-Buffed Football
-Updated knight item description text
-Fixed bloodthirsty achievement
-Fixed glitched visuals in hell hallways
-Fixed Kaleidoscope Sniper not working on final boss
-Fixed Kaleidoscope Sniper not interacting with cave stalagmite mounds/tombs correctly
-Fixed fire elemental shield not taking damage from certain projectiles
-Fixed Chainsword and demon glitch
-Fixed a glitch when attacking north with Chain Sword and Mirror as paladin
-Fixed MFBB not blocking demon projectiles
-Nerfed copper rod lightning strike hitbox
-Eyeball Soldier no longer leaves mid-fight
-Fixed Hexxed Monocle not working for demon
-Fixed some encyclopedia items not showing correctly when unlocked

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2426842 Depot 2426842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link