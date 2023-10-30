 Skip to content

DIASPORA update for 30 October 2023

Hotfix bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a bug in Stage 2 where the fanatic could teleport, which has been fixed.

We apologize for disturbing your enjoyment.

Changed files in this update

