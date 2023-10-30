Hotfix bug fixes

There was a bug in Stage 2 where the fanatic could teleport, which has been fixed.
We apologize for disturbing your enjoyment.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
There was a bug in Stage 2 where the fanatic could teleport, which has been fixed.
We apologize for disturbing your enjoyment.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update