Hero of Fate update for 30 October 2023

Minor Patch Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the description of the talent skill was missing.

Fixed a bug where the answer to the Tears of Ladonna event password was wrong, the correct answer is 108.

