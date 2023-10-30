 Skip to content

Desktop Pet Project update for 30 October 2023

Windows now always fit screen, even on high scale, scale threshold is now 4

30 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed some windowing logic. now you can scale your cats as much as you want (it requires recall cat after set scale so they can be as big as you want) and ui will still fit to screen, even on max scale.

