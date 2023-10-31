Update v. 1.1.7560.0

Hi mercenaries,

Today, we're delivering another update for Steam, Epic, and GoG players.

Console updates are in the pipeline but require certification, so they'll be arriving at a different time.

We remain dedicated to swiftly improving the game and tackling additional bug fixes.

BUGFIXES

Fixed bug that caused Could Not Set Character Positions when loading the save if there was activation of Demolitionist [spoiler]Mech Suit[/spoiler] in Demolitionist alternative skin. Saves corrupted by that bug should load properly now

Fixed Battle Goal 'Opener' shown always as 1/1

Fixed bug that caused gold tile not to show hint if the enemy was killed with a trap

Fixed bug in Multiplayer in reward distribution after Scenario 84

Fixed bug in Multiplayer that caused a player to remain in session or having a duplicate of said player created even after exiting

Fixed UI issue that caused damage to mercenary to remain hidden until the Receive Damage button is hovered

Fixed desync in Multiplayer session that sometimes appeared when buying item from Merchant

Fixed softlock when the host tried to abandon quest after the client disconnected

Fixed desync in Multiplayer session that appeared when the player disconnected while taking damage

Fixed hint about Difficult or Hazardous terrain to be overlaid on character's info

Cthulhu: [spoiler]fixed bug that made impossible confirmation of Willing Sacrifice on gamepad input[/spoiler]

Saw: [spoiler]fixed bug with Triage ability not accessible after two card actions were played[/spoiler]

Note: due to the console works, some assets required some rework. This will not affect PC nor Mac versions, but structural differences affected the size of the patch, that's why this one is quite big.

USEFUL INFORMATION

Some of your issues may be coming from mods not being updated for the newest version. Launching the game without mods might fix some of theses issues.

How to Join the Mac Open Beta:

To access the Mac Open Beta branch, simply follow these steps:

Right-click on Gloomhaven in your Steam Library.

Select "Properties."

Navigate to the "BETAS" tab.

Choose "mac_open_beta" from the drop-down list.

We invite you to create a backup save, as this version is still pretty early and rough.

You can find your save

Here for Windows:

C:\Users<USERNAME>\AppData\LocalLow\FlamingFowlStudios\Gloomhaven

And here for Mac:

/Library/Application Support/FlamingFowlStudios/Gloomhaven

OR

(depending on the version you have)

/user/Library/Application Support/unity.FlamingFowlStudios.Gloomhaven/GloomSaves/Campaign

Note that your save from the main build or V28009 should be fully compatible.