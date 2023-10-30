 Skip to content

Sclera update for 30 October 2023

1.02 Update Notes

30 October 2023

  • Fixed a bug where exiting to the main menu directly from a battle that contained a surviving cultist could affect the next run's first combat encounter.
    A special thanks to player _morikal _for their report in the forum, which helped lead to this discovery.

  • Using the attack hotkeys now also properly highlights their respective button before triggering.

