Fixed a bug where exiting to the main menu directly from a battle that contained a surviving cultist could affect the next run's first combat encounter.
A special thanks to player _morikal _for their report in the forum, which helped lead to this discovery.
Using the attack hotkeys now also properly highlights their respective button before triggering.
Sclera update for 30 October 2023
1.02 Update Notes
