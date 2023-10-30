Halloween Event - Get Spooky with the New Halloween Helmet!

Happy Halloween!

The Front’s Halloween event is here! This event will begin on October 31, 2023 at 00:00 UTC and last until November 7 at 00:00 UTC.

New Halloween Items

During the Halloween event, players who have received Wave 10 and higher supplies from their Spacetime Beacon will have a chance to obtain different types of Halloween event items from subsequent supply waves. The more waves from which you’ve successfully received supplies, the more supplies you will receive. Halloween event items you receive can still be used after the end of the event.

Halloween Helmet

Don this spooky helmet and cause some mayhem. This helmet does not have any level restrictions.

Jack-o-Lantern

Jack-o-Lanterns come in three different styles, and each glows in a different color. Jack-o-Lanterns can be lit and used to cook food like bonfires, so why not hold a party and celebrate Halloween with your squadmates?

Coffin

This item functions like a sleeping bag, and can be used to respawn after death, much as a vampire would.

Tombstone

This decorative item can be used to spook-ify your surroundings.

Pumpkin

These pumpkins are purely decorative, and don’t have any function beyond making the atmosphere a little more festive.