The Sapling update for 30 October 2023

Patch v11.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Plankton now floats below the water surface!

Other alga fixes:

  • The glitch with anchored algae at incorrect heights is now fixed
  • When lowering the ocean level, all algae that are now on dry land die immediately
  • Fixed that plankton particles were sometimes visible when the camera was above the water surface
  • Plankton particles now have the correct size in the cladogram view
  • Changed alga model growing speed, to have less of a 'jump' when the alga becomes an adult (was really noticable with the highest time speed)

Volcano fixes:

  • You can no longer put volcanoes on top of each other
  • The weird pink stages after placing volcanoes is gone
  • You no longer get volcanoes next to the map if you change map size
  • You can now click everywhere, even with the volcano cursor

World UI fixes:

  • The button 'mutate' when looking at a creature works again (was always unavailable before)
  • The animation 'buttons sliding in one by one from the top' is now played much more frequently
  • The objective button for the scenarios is animating correctly again, so you can actually use it

Instinct view fixes:

  • Decreases font size so you can see the full text for all labels
  • The 'see color' color picker now shows above the instincts for the lower instincts, so it doesn't go below the screen

Plant editor fixes:

  • The mount points no longer lose their position when rotating with WASD
  • All leaves now perfectly attach to the stem or branch

Scenario fixes:

  • Changed the soil stats for the greenhouse scenario so it is playable again
  • Disabled the root tab in the plant editor for scenarios where it does not make sense
  • In the first scenario where the alga holdfast is not unlocked yet, the labels are now also greyed out

Misc:

  • I think I solved the problem where grass could evolve into giant individual grass plants

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 12569476
The Sapling Windows64 Depot 997384
