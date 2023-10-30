Patch v11.12

Plankton now floats below the water surface!
Other alga fixes:
- The glitch with anchored algae at incorrect heights is now fixed
- When lowering the ocean level, all algae that are now on dry land die immediately
- Fixed that plankton particles were sometimes visible when the camera was above the water surface
- Plankton particles now have the correct size in the cladogram view
- Changed alga model growing speed, to have less of a 'jump' when the alga becomes an adult (was really noticable with the highest time speed)
Volcano fixes:
- You can no longer put volcanoes on top of each other
- The weird pink stages after placing volcanoes is gone
- You no longer get volcanoes next to the map if you change map size
- You can now click everywhere, even with the volcano cursor
World UI fixes:
- The button 'mutate' when looking at a creature works again (was always unavailable before)
- The animation 'buttons sliding in one by one from the top' is now played much more frequently
- The objective button for the scenarios is animating correctly again, so you can actually use it
Instinct view fixes:
- Decreases font size so you can see the full text for all labels
- The 'see color' color picker now shows above the instincts for the lower instincts, so it doesn't go below the screen
Plant editor fixes:
- The mount points no longer lose their position when rotating with WASD
- All leaves now perfectly attach to the stem or branch
Scenario fixes:
- Changed the soil stats for the greenhouse scenario so it is playable again
- Disabled the root tab in the plant editor for scenarios where it does not make sense
- In the first scenario where the alga holdfast is not unlocked yet, the labels are now also greyed out
Misc:
- I think I solved the problem where grass could evolve into giant individual grass plants
Changed depots in beta branch