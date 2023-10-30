 Skip to content

Ashes of Arcanum update for 30 October 2023

Alpha 1.0.2b

Alpha 1.0.2b

Last edited by Wendy

if you're asking "why so many small updates"
its for QA so they don't find the same bugs over and over again 👍 they test through the steam version.

  • replaced every instance of != "" || with != "" && becuase it fucking matters evidently.
  • Added notification to stockpile weapons when they misfire
  • removed stockpile check on hit dice and damage dice re-rollers, same with ammo use.
  • fixed spirit hp in defending cause i derped lmao(set variable to equal box number instead of necro hp. derp)
  • fixed EXP dropdown showing void first instead of Vidulyn
  • disabled exp up and down buttons if there isn't a class for that realm
  • fixed leveling up... (the "x" system i used for multiclassing broke it.)
  • fixed multiclassing setting dropdown to 0 after confirming(itwas cause the names ahd to be regenerated to show the realm with the class. thus no options. set to 0. then added options)
  • added witch to multiclassing cause somehow i fuckin forgot.
  • fixed companion skill checks not fucking off after exiting hover
  • removed the potato
  • added safety check to companion skill checks
  • Added a save for the Companion creature drop downs - added in a check so it doesn't destroy your characters.
  • for companion skill checks. short handed the stat used. (Strength became Str. etc)
  • made save and exit info panel only show up when hovering
  • added an exit to the rest dice panel cause yaknow...ya might want that shut lol

