Alpha 1.0.2b

if you're asking "why so many small updates"
its for QA so they don't find the same bugs over and over again 👍 they test through the steam version.
- replaced every instance of != "" || with != "" && becuase it fucking matters evidently.
- Added notification to stockpile weapons when they misfire
- removed stockpile check on hit dice and damage dice re-rollers, same with ammo use.
- fixed spirit hp in defending cause i derped lmao(set variable to equal box number instead of necro hp. derp)
- fixed EXP dropdown showing void first instead of Vidulyn
- disabled exp up and down buttons if there isn't a class for that realm
- fixed leveling up... (the "x" system i used for multiclassing broke it.)
- fixed multiclassing setting dropdown to 0 after confirming(itwas cause the names ahd to be regenerated to show the realm with the class. thus no options. set to 0. then added options)
- added witch to multiclassing cause somehow i fuckin forgot.
- fixed companion skill checks not fucking off after exiting hover
- removed the potato
- added safety check to companion skill checks
- Added a save for the Companion creature drop downs - added in a check so it doesn't destroy your characters.
- for companion skill checks. short handed the stat used. (Strength became Str. etc)
- made save and exit info panel only show up when hovering
- added an exit to the rest dice panel cause yaknow...ya might want that shut lol
