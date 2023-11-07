Regulation Update Notes 1.04.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12569329 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 10:09:19 UTC by Wendy

ARMORED CORE™ VI FIRES OF RUBICON™ update 1.04.1 is now available.

A new regulation patch (1.04.1) has been distributed to make gameplay balance adjustments and bug fixes. Please apply the latest patch before playing the game.



MAJOR ITEMS INCLUDED IN THE LATEST REGULATION UPDATE

Balance Adjustments

Weapon Units

LASER BLADE “Vvc-770LB”: increased Cooling, decreased Weight / EN Load. Now takes less time for cooling to start

LIGHT WAVE BLADE “IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT”: increased Chg. Attack Power / Cooling. Now takes less time for cooling to start

NAPALM BOMB LAUNCHER “MA-T-222 KYORAI”: increased Attack Power / Total Rounds, decreased Charge Time

JAMMING BOMB LAUNCHER “MA-T-223 KYORIKU”: decreased Charge Time

STUN BOMB LAUNCHER “WS-1200 THERAPIST”: increased Attack Power / Total Rounds, decreased Charge Time. Stabilized shock damage by shortening intervals between damage procs, and adjusted system abnormality build-up

LASER SHOTGUN “WUERGER/66E: increased Chg. Attack Power / Cooling, decreased Charge Time. Now takes less time for cooling to start

MULTI ENERGY RIFLE “44-142 KRSV”: increased Total Rounds. Adjusted Ammunition Cost and ammunition spent from a charge attack in accordance with increased Total Rounds

SPREAD BAZOOKA “SB-033M MORLEY”: increased Total Rounds, decreased Weight

PLASMA MISSILE LAUNCHER “Vvc-703PM”: decreased Weight / EN Load

PLASMA MISSILE LAUNCHER “Vvc-706PM”: decreased Weight / EN Load

Frame Parts

ARMS “AR-011 MELANDER”: increased Melee Specialization

ARMS “AR-012 MELANDER C3”: increased Firearm Specialization, decreased Weight

ARMS “DF-AR-08 TIAN-QIANG”: increased Melee Specialization

ARMS “VP-46S”: increased Melee Specialization

ARMS “NACHTREIHER/46E”: decreased EN Load

ARMS “VE-46A”: increased Melee Specialization

ARMS “AC-3000 WRECKER”: increased Melee Specialization, decreased Weight

ARMS “AS-5000 SALAD”: increased Melee Specialization, decreased EN Load

ARMS “EL-PA-00 ALBA”: increased Firearm Specialization

BIPEDAL “06-041 MIND ALPHA": increased AP, decreased EN Load

REVERSE JOINT “KASUAR/42Z”: decreased Weight

REVERSE JOINT “06-042 MIND BETA”: increased Attitude Stability, decreased Weight

REVERSE JOINT “RC-2000 SPRING CHICKEN”: increased AP / Anti-Kinetic Defense / Anti-Energy Defense / Anti-Explosive Defense / Load Limit

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 40

Regulation Ver. 1.04.1

Online play requires the player to apply this update.

We will continue to provide improvement updates in the future to allow players to further enjoy ARMORED CORE™ VI FIRES OF RUBICON™. Thank you all for your support.