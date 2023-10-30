 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

3D Survivors Playtest update for 30 October 2023

2023/10/30 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12569083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・スキルアップ上限を10に設定。
・最大HPを強化した際にHPバーの表示がおかしくなる不具合の修正。
・「自動スキルアップ」がONの場合、スキルアップ画面を操作できず画面が閉じれない不具合の修正(多分)
・ステージ外に落下可能な箇所の修正。
・細かな当たり判定の調整。

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2667671 Depot 2667671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link