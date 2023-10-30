・スキルアップ上限を10に設定。
・最大HPを強化した際にHPバーの表示がおかしくなる不具合の修正。
・「自動スキルアップ」がONの場合、スキルアップ画面を操作できず画面が閉じれない不具合の修正(多分)
・ステージ外に落下可能な箇所の修正。
・細かな当たり判定の調整。
3D Survivors Playtest update for 30 October 2023
2023/10/30 Update
