Tendryll Playtest update for 30 October 2023

Revitalized Relics

General

  • After killing a boss, player can now get 2 relics (each class chooses 1 of 2)
  • Many new relics have been added and existing relics reworked
  • Added new icon art for most relics
  • Dreamer's options have been reworked
  • Some elites, bosses, and skitterbugs now say things to the player and can emote
  • Lowered all relic gold costs by 20% in the shop
  • Fixed Black Market shop sometimes not appearing
  • Fixed not being able to hover the bottom right icon on a card that's in hand
  • Frail renamed to Brittle, block reduction increased from 25% to 30%
  • Trinkets Shop owner now has a pet named Dromo
  • Added new card art for a few Dragoon cards
  • Campfire: Heal increased from 40% to 50%
  • Feeble: damage reduction reduced from 25% to 20%
  • Gold Skitterbug: gold reward increased from 40 to 75
  • Aether (Ground Source): Now provides 2 energy and 2 card draw
  • Quicksilver (Ground Source): Block gain increased from 6 to 10
  • Spark (Ground Source): Fixed it not damaging skitterbugs
  • Frostmire (Ground Bane): Hero loses 1 energy when affected card appears in hand
  • Muck (Bane): damage reduction increased from 35% to 50%
  • Made it more obvious when Lurker has been discovered in a pot
  • Purification potion: Removed

New Relics

  • Ancestor's Journal (Boss): Once per turn, when owner generates a card it gains 1 energy
  • Baoding Balls: When owner generates 2 Augments in one turn, it gains 1 Insight
  • Bottomless Bag (Boss): Owner no longer discards its cards at end of turn
  • Curved Mirror (Boss): When owner generates an Augment, it generates a second copy of it
  • Eye of Jekar: When owner deals Flash damage to a target, it also applies Feeble
  • Fletcher's Satchel: When your party plays 3 Projectiles in one turn, owner gains 1 precision
  • Grumbling Plant (Boss): Once per turn, after targeting ally with a card owner draws 1 card and gains 1 energy
  • Obsidian Pipe (Boss): Cards with a Bane on them cost 1 less energy
  • Rubber Gum (Boss): When owner applies Impact, the victim bounces back to owner
  • Runic Tetra: Gain 2 random Enchants
  • Shimmering Plume (Boss): Choose 3 cards to Transform
  • Swiftleaf Ale (Boss): When owner plays a Move, it draws 1 Move card
  • Voodoo Doll (Boss): When owner attacks an enemy that isn't targeting it, it applies 2 Mark [Mark: Receives 2 extra damage per Attack this turn]

New Dreamer Relics/Choices

  • Bane Ward: Blocks 3 Bane effects per combat
  • Bedroll: When a hero heals at a Campfire, it gains 6 Max Health
  • Choose Uncommon Card: Choose Random Uncommon Card
  • Coin Purse: Elites give you an extra 40 Gold
  • Old Favor: The first Enchant you purchase is free
  • Rare Enchant: Random Rare Enchant
  • Rubicite: Heal rewards are 35% stronger
  • Skitterbell: An additional Skitterbug will spawn at 1 health alongside the first Skitterbug seen
  • Transform Card: Transform Chosen Card
  • Blue Seed: Skill cards added to owner's deck are upgraded
  • Green Seed: Move cards added to owner's deck are upgraded
  • Purple Seed: Rune cards added to owner's deck are upgraded
  • Red Seed: Attack cards added to owner's deck are upgraded
  • Note: Seeds are inactive until owner completes a combat without losing any health

Reworked and Adjusted Relics

  • Barbaric Shield: Reduced Defense provided from 2 to 1
  • Bone Key (Boss): Once per turn, when any hero exhausts a card a random card in owner's hand costs 0 energy for this turn
  • Candle: +1 energy. A random card in owner's hand on first turn has Silfyre.
  • Calcified Heart (Boss): Owner only loses 8 Block at the end of its turn
  • Chitinous Legs: When owner moves 2 times on the same turn, it gains 5 Block
  • Crooked Broom: When a barrier is destroyed, owner draws 1 card and gains 1 energy
  • Ethersphere: When owner Enchants a card, that card gets upgraded
  • Executioner's Axe: health % kill threshold increased from 20% to 30%
  • Eyeball Pendant: heal increased from 5 to 6
  • Felethin's Parchment: When your party plays 5 Projectiles, owner's next Projectile deals double damage
  • Ghostly Chimes: At the start of each turn, add a random card with Smoke on it to owner's hand
  • Glass Wing: When 3 Augments are generated, owner draws 1 card
  • Harvester: Owner no longer needs to deal the killing blow to an elite in order to gain the bonus max HP
  • Jade Chestplate: renamed to Hourglass
  • Iron Rod: On turn 2, owner generates 2 Flash
  • Lightstone Ring: Whenever owner plays 2 cards on its ally, ally gains 1 energy
  • Morden's Prism: no longer has the non-adjacent condition for which targets it hits
  • Ojibwe: When this hero heals, gain 20 gold
  • Red Headband: Owner has +3 Defense in elite and boss battles
  • Spirit Sap: When a potion is used, owner gains 2 max health
  • Whispering Flute: Skitterbugs have 50% less health

New Enchants

  • Echo: Card is played twice
  • Phantasm: Gain Invisible when played
  • Reaction: Gain 10 return when played [Return: enemy attackers receive damage]
  • Seek: Choose 1 card from your draw pile and put it in your hand. Once per combat
  • Shell: Gain 8 Block when played

Enchant Changes

  • Adjusted costs of Enchants and increased the number of Enchant tiers from 3 to 5
  • Aether: Card draw amount increased from 1 to 2
  • Dwell: Removed

Dragoon Cards

  • Adrenaline: Now exhausts. When upgraded, both heroes gain 1 energy and draw 1 move card
  • Heavy Landing: Upgrade now also increases damage from 5 to 6
  • Scour: Removed

Mystic Cards

  • Cone of Hail: reduced rarity from Uncommon to Common; reduced damage from 10(13) to 9(12)
  • Hoarfrost: No longer purifies target's cards; increased damage from 11(15) to 12(16) and it now exhausts
  • Lightning Storm: reduced rarity from Uncommon to Common

