Revitalized Relics

General
- After killing a boss, player can now get 2 relics (each class chooses 1 of 2)
- Many new relics have been added and existing relics reworked
- Added new icon art for most relics
- Dreamer's options have been reworked
- Some elites, bosses, and skitterbugs now say things to the player and can emote
- Lowered all relic gold costs by 20% in the shop
- Fixed Black Market shop sometimes not appearing
- Fixed not being able to hover the bottom right icon on a card that's in hand
- Frail renamed to Brittle, block reduction increased from 25% to 30%
- Trinkets Shop owner now has a pet named Dromo
- Added new card art for a few Dragoon cards
- Campfire: Heal increased from 40% to 50%
- Feeble: damage reduction reduced from 25% to 20%
- Gold Skitterbug: gold reward increased from 40 to 75
- Aether (Ground Source): Now provides 2 energy and 2 card draw
- Quicksilver (Ground Source): Block gain increased from 6 to 10
- Spark (Ground Source): Fixed it not damaging skitterbugs
- Frostmire (Ground Bane): Hero loses 1 energy when affected card appears in hand
- Muck (Bane): damage reduction increased from 35% to 50%
- Made it more obvious when Lurker has been discovered in a pot
- Purification potion: Removed
New Relics
- Ancestor's Journal (Boss): Once per turn, when owner generates a card it gains 1 energy
- Baoding Balls: When owner generates 2 Augments in one turn, it gains 1 Insight
- Bottomless Bag (Boss): Owner no longer discards its cards at end of turn
- Curved Mirror (Boss): When owner generates an Augment, it generates a second copy of it
- Eye of Jekar: When owner deals Flash damage to a target, it also applies Feeble
- Fletcher's Satchel: When your party plays 3 Projectiles in one turn, owner gains 1 precision
- Grumbling Plant (Boss): Once per turn, after targeting ally with a card owner draws 1 card and gains 1 energy
- Obsidian Pipe (Boss): Cards with a Bane on them cost 1 less energy
- Rubber Gum (Boss): When owner applies Impact, the victim bounces back to owner
- Runic Tetra: Gain 2 random Enchants
- Shimmering Plume (Boss): Choose 3 cards to Transform
- Swiftleaf Ale (Boss): When owner plays a Move, it draws 1 Move card
- Voodoo Doll (Boss): When owner attacks an enemy that isn't targeting it, it applies 2 Mark [Mark: Receives 2 extra damage per Attack this turn]
New Dreamer Relics/Choices
- Bane Ward: Blocks 3 Bane effects per combat
- Bedroll: When a hero heals at a Campfire, it gains 6 Max Health
- Choose Uncommon Card: Choose Random Uncommon Card
- Coin Purse: Elites give you an extra 40 Gold
- Old Favor: The first Enchant you purchase is free
- Rare Enchant: Random Rare Enchant
- Rubicite: Heal rewards are 35% stronger
- Skitterbell: An additional Skitterbug will spawn at 1 health alongside the first Skitterbug seen
- Transform Card: Transform Chosen Card
- Blue Seed: Skill cards added to owner's deck are upgraded
- Green Seed: Move cards added to owner's deck are upgraded
- Purple Seed: Rune cards added to owner's deck are upgraded
- Red Seed: Attack cards added to owner's deck are upgraded
- Note: Seeds are inactive until owner completes a combat without losing any health
Reworked and Adjusted Relics
- Barbaric Shield: Reduced Defense provided from 2 to 1
- Bone Key (Boss): Once per turn, when any hero exhausts a card a random card in owner's hand costs 0 energy for this turn
- Candle: +1 energy. A random card in owner's hand on first turn has Silfyre.
- Calcified Heart (Boss): Owner only loses 8 Block at the end of its turn
- Chitinous Legs: When owner moves 2 times on the same turn, it gains 5 Block
- Crooked Broom: When a barrier is destroyed, owner draws 1 card and gains 1 energy
- Ethersphere: When owner Enchants a card, that card gets upgraded
- Executioner's Axe: health % kill threshold increased from 20% to 30%
- Eyeball Pendant: heal increased from 5 to 6
- Felethin's Parchment: When your party plays 5 Projectiles, owner's next Projectile deals double damage
- Ghostly Chimes: At the start of each turn, add a random card with Smoke on it to owner's hand
- Glass Wing: When 3 Augments are generated, owner draws 1 card
- Harvester: Owner no longer needs to deal the killing blow to an elite in order to gain the bonus max HP
- Jade Chestplate: renamed to Hourglass
- Iron Rod: On turn 2, owner generates 2 Flash
- Lightstone Ring: Whenever owner plays 2 cards on its ally, ally gains 1 energy
- Morden's Prism: no longer has the non-adjacent condition for which targets it hits
- Ojibwe: When this hero heals, gain 20 gold
- Red Headband: Owner has +3 Defense in elite and boss battles
- Spirit Sap: When a potion is used, owner gains 2 max health
- Whispering Flute: Skitterbugs have 50% less health
New Enchants
- Echo: Card is played twice
- Phantasm: Gain Invisible when played
- Reaction: Gain 10 return when played [Return: enemy attackers receive damage]
- Seek: Choose 1 card from your draw pile and put it in your hand. Once per combat
- Shell: Gain 8 Block when played
Enchant Changes
- Adjusted costs of Enchants and increased the number of Enchant tiers from 3 to 5
- Aether: Card draw amount increased from 1 to 2
- Dwell: Removed
Dragoon Cards
- Adrenaline: Now exhausts. When upgraded, both heroes gain 1 energy and draw 1 move card
- Heavy Landing: Upgrade now also increases damage from 5 to 6
- Scour: Removed
Mystic Cards
- Cone of Hail: reduced rarity from Uncommon to Common; reduced damage from 10(13) to 9(12)
- Hoarfrost: No longer purifies target's cards; increased damage from 11(15) to 12(16) and it now exhausts
- Lightning Storm: reduced rarity from Uncommon to Common
