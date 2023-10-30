Added 3 New Custom Mode Entities:
Mangler: a larger, faster, and more ferocious incarnation of the Gangler.
Army of Dolls: 5 dolls with unique outfits that behave similarly to the original doll entity.
Hell Doll: [REDACTED]
Dynamic Water Damage System
When you put your camera into water, it now takes water damage. This includes a nice watery lens effect as well as the possibility for the tape to end (death) from too much water contact.
Other awesome changes:
- Reduced Number of books to return in the library to 5
- Prevented entities from entering the exit portion of the library.
- Fixed text on the screen on library computer
- Fixed fog effects on Smily
- Improved the power of the Running Light (when flashlight is off)
- Fixed hanging codex papers so they don't fall
- Put a new and improved label on the janitor closet door
- Fixed major interaction bugs in Darkrooms level
- Improved the death animation for gangler
Changed files in this update