The Classrooms update for 30 October 2023

0.4.2.247

The Classrooms update for 30 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added 3 New Custom Mode Entities:

Mangler: a larger, faster, and more ferocious incarnation of the Gangler.

Army of Dolls: 5 dolls with unique outfits that behave similarly to the original doll entity.

Hell Doll: [REDACTED]

Dynamic Water Damage System
When you put your camera into water, it now takes water damage. This includes a nice watery lens effect as well as the possibility for the tape to end (death) from too much water contact.

Other awesome changes:

  • Reduced Number of books to return in the library to 5
  • Prevented entities from entering the exit portion of the library.
  • Fixed text on the screen on library computer
  • Fixed fog effects on Smily
  • Improved the power of the Running Light (when flashlight is off)
  • Fixed hanging codex papers so they don't fall
  • Put a new and improved label on the janitor closet door
  • Fixed major interaction bugs in Darkrooms level
  • Improved the death animation for gangler

