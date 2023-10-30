Added 3 New Custom Mode Entities:

Mangler: a larger, faster, and more ferocious incarnation of the Gangler.



Army of Dolls: 5 dolls with unique outfits that behave similarly to the original doll entity.



Hell Doll: [REDACTED]



Dynamic Water Damage System

When you put your camera into water, it now takes water damage. This includes a nice watery lens effect as well as the possibility for the tape to end (death) from too much water contact.



Other awesome changes: