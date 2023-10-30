- Fixed: Some save files were becoming too large and taking a long time to load. Saved files from now will have a smaller size.
- Fixed: A rare bug in the navigation system that could crash the game after loading a game.
Sumerians update for 30 October 2023
Hotfix 1.0.1
