 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sumerians update for 30 October 2023

Hotfix 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12569058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Some save files were becoming too large and taking a long time to load. Saved files from now will have a smaller size.
  • Fixed: A rare bug in the navigation system that could crash the game after loading a game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1079511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link