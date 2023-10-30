 Skip to content

8D Character Creator update for 30 October 2023

Hotfix 3.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For some reason the crystal from the plague doctor outfit got carried over to the new tattered outfit - this has now been fixed.

  • cub3 (Florian)

