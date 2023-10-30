Ver. 1.8.1 Display of culture and industry additive values

In the territory information window, the culture and industry data now displays the value added in the previous turn.

Culture is added or subtracted by the lord's ability in the form of a (+).

Industries are added or subtracted by the well-being of the population in the form of a (+).

This does not include figures that change due to public works, disasters, wars, etc., but purely due to domestic politics.

It is not a simple matter of the lord being good and the lord being incompetent, but the increase or decrease may be a factor in determining whether a lord is the right person for the job.