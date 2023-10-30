Share · View all patches · Build 12568940 · Last edited 30 October 2023 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Happy Halloween everyone~! This update adds some seasonal costumes, decorates the hub world for spooky season, and comes with a few bug fixes!

Also, Pilfer: Story of Light is on sale for 20% off this week! A perfect time to hunker inside and face the Dark...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2153020/Pilfer_Story_of_Light/