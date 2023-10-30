 Skip to content

Pilfer: Story of Light update for 30 October 2023

V1.0.6

V1.0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween everyone~! This update adds some seasonal costumes, decorates the hub world for spooky season, and comes with a few bug fixes!

Also, Pilfer: Story of Light is on sale for 20% off this week! A perfect time to hunker inside and face the Dark...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2153020/Pilfer_Story_of_Light/

  • Added 4 new clothing options for Pilfer.
  • The Hub world is decorated for Halloween!
  • Added a V-Sync graphics option.
  • Collected Lanterns now appear different.
  • Fixed an issue where Evil Eyes did not damage Pilfer.
  • Fixed an issue where the “Flightless” achievement would not be granted if Pilfer picked up a Wingshroud.
  • Fixed an issue where falling boulders in Overgrowth 4 did not damage Pilfer.
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes Pilfer would not throw Lumi if an obstacle is in front of Pilfer.
  • Fixed an issue where Dive Cancelling was not consistent.
  • Fixed an issue where buttons in Silken Caves had collision.
  • Minor performance improvements.
  • Reduced the game’s file size.
  • [Added pre-reqs for future updates]

