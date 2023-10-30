Happy Halloween everyone~! This update adds some seasonal costumes, decorates the hub world for spooky season, and comes with a few bug fixes!
Also, Pilfer: Story of Light is on sale for 20% off this week! A perfect time to hunker inside and face the Dark...
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2153020/Pilfer_Story_of_Light/
- Added 4 new clothing options for Pilfer.
- The Hub world is decorated for Halloween!
- Added a V-Sync graphics option.
- Collected Lanterns now appear different.
- Fixed an issue where Evil Eyes did not damage Pilfer.
- Fixed an issue where the “Flightless” achievement would not be granted if Pilfer picked up a Wingshroud.
- Fixed an issue where falling boulders in Overgrowth 4 did not damage Pilfer.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes Pilfer would not throw Lumi if an obstacle is in front of Pilfer.
- Fixed an issue where Dive Cancelling was not consistent.
- Fixed an issue where buttons in Silken Caves had collision.
- Minor performance improvements.
- Reduced the game’s file size.
- [Added pre-reqs for future updates]
Changed files in this update