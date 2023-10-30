Patch - 1.3.2.4

If your experiencing crashes/instability please try a Steam Verify/Display Drivers update before contacting us.

Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Adjustments to math for snappoint spawning, to make sandbags/barbedwire/related not have such large 'gaps' between scaled segments and their snappoints. This results in some minor offset if you destroy a corner piece on a regular wall, then look at the snappoint that should be in that spot, but it's less egregious than the snappoint differences for sandbags

Added Autofire as an option for Mortars

Effectively, does distance checks against allied units when determining targets, to avoid hitting allies

=Seems to be fairly performant

=Seems to be fairly performant Added 'autofire inaccuracy' to make autofiring mortars become more inaccurate over larger distances (up to 150% of explosive radius, at max mortar range)

fixed anim bp issue that was causing run animations to only work when toggle run was on , build prep

Fixed an issue which was likely the cause of units not preferring their currently construct, causing 'back 'n forth' movement in some cases when trying to build multiple things

Removed the 'prefer order in which player set objects down' weighting for engineers selecting which thing to build next

Increased priority towards the specific clicked construction when you order units to build a set of construction points that are already set down

Fixed an issue where selecting a Mortar sometimes wouldn't increase the number of selected actors, resulting in incorrect results when calculating the Autofire toggle button appearance

Added 'right-click-to-target actor' support to Mortars. When this is done, Mortars will continuously fire upon the selected actor until it is dead, or (if it's a character) until we no longer can see it

Improved 'absolute radius' explosions to do a 'multiline trace' towards the root of each Base_Character-derived class hit, and if it doesn't strike a capsule or mesh, to not count it as having struck the target. This stops mortars (or other absolute radius explosives) from damaging themselves by hitting their own detection radii

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed





Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Ways to Support Development

Everything goes towards expanding the team and building a better game!

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1