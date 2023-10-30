 Skip to content

Dimraeth Playtest update for 30 October 2023

Release 0.73.48

Major Updates:

  • Added Banners to Spellbook
  • Redid Earlwood area to have a better design layout
  • Created Proficiencies (Player now can level up skills - woodcutting, mining, cooking, etc)
  • Created Storage system (Chests, Safety Deposit Boxes, etc)

Minor Updates:

  • Hunger and Thirst now affect Player Speed and Strength
  • Added Equipment Shop
  • Added Crafting Shop
  • Moving items between inventory and item bar are now done within the spellbook
  • Added Potion Shop
  • Added Tooltip to Shop Items
  • Started Rework on Main Menu
  • Modified the new Player UI further
  • Created new Animated NPC Avatars
  • Added new Shop UI
  • Fixed a bug where the spellbar could duplicate a spell
  • Pets now generate random names (until changed)
  • Changed Inventory to be 36 slots (much more visible and manageable)
  • Created Animated Parrot Pet Avatar
  • Created Food for Pets
  • Modified Feed Ability to only work when Pets are in range
  • Pets are now greyed out when not in the same scene as owner
  • Added new Mouse Icons for Harvesting, Mining, Default, etc.
  • Made consumables only consumable if thirst/hunger is not already full

Bugfixes Updates:

  • Made mobs stop moving once they get too close to the player instead of constantly bumping them
  • Fixed Banner showing up as a white empty image
  • Changed the UI Brightness to affect the different UI parts differently depending on current UI Options
  • Fixed Mobs being selectable when items were equipped
  • Fixed the big rock not changing shaders properly
  • Fixed the Bank indoor/outdoor transition
  • Fixed Items sometimes not being removed from Item Bar once consumed
  • Fixed Dock path to be less dense
  • Fixed Item Highlights showing overtop the item slots when swapping
  • Fixed Items to not allow swapping while active
  • Fixed Saqi's [NPC] position
  • Made Critical Rate cutoff after .1 decimal
  • Fixed big rocks to not block players way when despawned on Load

Open link