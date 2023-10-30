Release 0.73.48

Major Updates:
- Added Banners to Spellbook
- Redid Earlwood area to have a better design layout
- Created Proficiencies (Player now can level up skills - woodcutting, mining, cooking, etc)
- Created Storage system (Chests, Safety Deposit Boxes, etc)
Minor Updates:
- Hunger and Thirst now affect Player Speed and Strength
- Added Equipment Shop
- Added Crafting Shop
- Moving items between inventory and item bar are now done within the spellbook
- Added Potion Shop
- Added Tooltip to Shop Items
- Started Rework on Main Menu
- Modified the new Player UI further
- Created new Animated NPC Avatars
- Added new Shop UI
- Fixed a bug where the spellbar could duplicate a spell
- Pets now generate random names (until changed)
- Changed Inventory to be 36 slots (much more visible and manageable)
- Created Animated Parrot Pet Avatar
- Created Food for Pets
- Modified Feed Ability to only work when Pets are in range
- Pets are now greyed out when not in the same scene as owner
- Added new Mouse Icons for Harvesting, Mining, Default, etc.
- Made consumables only consumable if thirst/hunger is not already full
Bugfixes Updates:
- Made mobs stop moving once they get too close to the player instead of constantly bumping them
- Fixed Banner showing up as a white empty image
- Changed the UI Brightness to affect the different UI parts differently depending on current UI Options
- Fixed Mobs being selectable when items were equipped
- Fixed the big rock not changing shaders properly
- Fixed the Bank indoor/outdoor transition
- Fixed Items sometimes not being removed from Item Bar once consumed
- Fixed Dock path to be less dense
- Fixed Item Highlights showing overtop the item slots when swapping
- Fixed Items to not allow swapping while active
- Fixed Saqi's [NPC] position
- Made Critical Rate cutoff after .1 decimal
- Fixed big rocks to not block players way when despawned on Load
Changed depots in developer branch