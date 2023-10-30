Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Update Details Ver1.210

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

■Additional Features

・Made it possible to set a higher sensitivity via Mouse Sensitivity (Switch Locked-on Target) in Control Settings.

・Added the option to select difficulty levels in The Thousand-Mile Journey.

Note: This feature will be made available upon completing Mile 50.

Players will be able to choose whether to raise the difficulty level when selecting a camp to travel to.

Raising the difficulty level will also increase the number of Golden Horse Hooves that can be obtained and the likelihood of obtaining rarer items.

■Adjustments



・Added the tutorials “Glaives, Halberds, Spears, and Slashing Spears,” “Staffs,” “Hammers and Poleaxes,” and “Dual Swords, Sabres, and Halberds.”

・Increased the probability of high-risk battlefields appearing in The Thousand-Mile Journey.

・Made changes so that The Thousand-Mile Journey will now be unlocked at the same time as Path of the Soaring Dragon.

・Lessened the requirements to proceed to Mile 21 and beyond in The Thousand-Mile Journey.

・Adjusted the type of items dropped upon defeating the boss Zhang Bao in The Thousand-Mile Journey.

・Made changes so that all Shitieshou in the battlefield “Calm in the Storm” in The Thousand-Mile Journey will be the giant variant.

・Increased the probability of high-rarity equipment being obtainable as pickups in the battlefield “Calm in the Storm” in The Thousand-Mile Journey.

・Further reduced the remaining survival time upon defeating powerful enemies in the battlefield “Relentless Survival” in The Thousand-Mile Journey.

・Reduced the maximum possible survival time randomly set in the battlefield “Relentless Survival” in The Thousand-Mile Journey.

・Made changes so that some stages will not appear in the battlefields “Relentless Survival” and “Swarm Carnage” in The Thousand-Mile Journey.

・Made changes to the randomization when some enemy warriors spawn in The Thousand-Mile Journey.

・Made changes so that when prompted with “Continue co-op with your ally?” upon clearing a battlefield during Co-op sessions in The Thousand-Mile Journey, if the host selects “No” and the two guests select “Yes,” the guests can continue playing in their Co-op session.

・Reduced the amount of HP damage and elemental damage dealt to enemies with Morale Ranks 16+ lower than the player.

・Made changes so that a companion will not lose HP if they fall to their death.

・Made it possible to set conditions for items with set bonuses (warrior set bonuses and Grace effects) in Auto-Salvage/Auto-Sell Settings.

・Made changes to the Auto-Salvage/Auto-Sell Settings so that if the materials obtained by salvaging exceed the maximum amount that can be possessed, the excess will be automatically sold.

・Made it possible to swap Martial Arts techniques consecutively via Swap Martial Arts in the Blacksmith menu.

・Changed the text color of rarities in the Battle Set menu to improve visibility.

・Increased the amount of HP restored when using the Dragon’s Cure Pot.

・Made it possible to use the Martial Arts technique Pegasus Thrust with halberds.

・Made changes so that the accessory Peculiar Inner Elixir can now be dropped by enemies if it has already been obtained by the player at least once.

・Made it possible to embed the special effect “‘Damage Reduction’ upon Losing Morale Rank” in chest armor.

・Made changes to the name of the special effect “Damage Bonus (Heavy/Light Equip Load)” in some languages.

Note: Only the name has been changed. The behavior of the special effect remains unchanged.

・Changed the Heavy Cavalry Spear’s fixed special effect from “Damage Bonus (Heavy Equip Load)” to “Damage Bonus (Light Equip Load).”

・Made changes so that equipment obtained on the Exchange Golden Horse Hooves screen will be automatically locked.

■Major Bug Fixes

・Fixed a bug preventing the Matching Area in Online Settings from functioning properly.

・Fixed a bug in which switching weapons caused the screen to go black and the player’s HP to fall to 1.

・Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the additional input with the button for the third Martial Arts technique from functioning properly.

・Fixed a bug that sometimes caused a generic Spirit attack to be triggered instead of the intended one when using a spear to perform a Spirit attack after successfully deflecting.

・Fixed a bug in which there was no invincibility frame when performing Fatal Strikes with a long sword.

・Fixed a bug in which using a long sword to perform Spirit attacks following deflects would prevent the attacks from hitting enemies.

・Fixed a bug causing the attack motions to be interrupted when using a long sword to perform a Fatal Strike on the boss Demonized Xiahou Dun.

・Fixed a bug that sometimes occurred when another character was hit with a Critical Blow by the boss Demonized Dian Wei, in which the attack also hit the player even if they were not in range.

・Fixed a bug that caused players to walk instead of dash, even if the option Automatic Dash was enabled, when they used the Dragon’s Cure Pot while moving and continued to hold down the stick in the process.

・Fixed a bug that prevented the correct amount of damage from being inflicted after a Fatal Strike (against unaware enemies) was performed against Bingcan.

・Fixed a bug causing Flame effects to remain in the air after players deflected Fire Pots thrown by enemies.

・Fixed a bug making it impossible for players to progress if the host defeated the first boss while guests were in the process of joining the Recruit session in the sub battlefields “Crouching Dragons’ Battle Royale” and “Crouching Dragons’ Fierce Rumble.”

・Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the same special effect to be selected for both the premium and regular embedding slots of accessories obtained from Shitieshou.

Note: The special effects of accessories already in the player’s possession will not be changed after the update is applied.

・Fixed a bug in which the amount of HP damage and elemental damage dealt to enemies with Morale Ranks 26+ lower than the player did not scale correctly.

・Fixed a bug preventing players from obtaining treasure chest pickups in some stages in the battlefield “Battleground Conquest” in The Thousand-Mile Journey.

・Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the boss Demonized Xiahou Dun to fly in unnatural directions in The Thousand-Mile Journey.

・Fixed a bug making it possible for players to perform Fatal Strikes from behind some enemies right when they appeared in the battlefields “Swarm Carnage,” “Relentless Survival,” “Horde Eradication,” and “Onslaught of Warlords” in The Thousand-Mile Journey.

・Fixed a bug in which enemies remained in the area after the time limit ended in the battlefield “Relentless Survival” in The Thousand-Mile Journey.

・Fixed a bug in which entering a battlefield in The Thousand-Mile Journey and then leaving the game without touching a Battle Flag sometimes caused the player’s Morale rank to drop to the same level as their Fortitude Rank once they restarted the game.

・Fixed a bug in which progressing through The Thousand-Mile Journey in Co-op sessions and then leaving the game at a certain point sometimes prevented the player’s total number of miles traveled from being updated.

・Fixed a bug in which the rewards screen was not displayed if players had progressed through The Thousand-Mile Journey in Co-op sessions and then ended Co-op upon arriving at a camp.

・Implemented changes regarding a bug that caused Demonized Dian Wei to leave the stage’s boundaries in certain battlefields in the Thousand-Mile Journey.

Note: After the update is applied, Demonized Dian Wei will no longer appear in some stages.

If he has already appeared in the current stage, the changes will take effect after a new battlefield is selected when traveling to a camp.

・Fixed a bug in which warriors appearing as bosses could be made to accompany the player as reinforcements in the sub battlefield “Crouching Dragons’ Fierce Rumble.”

・Fixed a bug making it possible for players to perform Fatal Strikes from behind some bosses right when they appeared in the sub battlefield “Crouching Dragons’ Fierce Rumble.”

・Fixed a bug in which touching a Battle Flag in the sub battlefield “Fate of the Entertainer” sometimes made all sound cease for several seconds.

・Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the dialogue of Xiahou Dun and Xiahou Yuan to play at the same time in the sub battlefield “The Two Walls Stand Tall.”

・Fixed a bug in which Zhou Yu could be made to accompany the player as reinforcements in the sub battlefield “Who Plays the Jade Flute” on the Path of the Rising Dragon and beyond.

・Fixed a bug in which the equipment dropped upon defeating some bosses in battlefields on the Path of the Rising Dragon and beyond was of a lower rarity than it should have been.

・Fixed a bug in which the rewards for clearing battlefields were affected by the special effect “Drop Priority.”

・Fixed a bug in which the Wizardry Spells automatically set during Basic Training were carried over when players started The Thousand-Mile Journey from Basic Training.

・Fixed a bug that allowed players to go outside the bounds of the current stage from certain locations in some stages.

・Fixed a bug that caused characters to become stuck (in the ground or surrounding objects) in certain locations in some stages, making it impossible for players to progress.

・Fixed a bug in which the description of the activation requirements for Skyward Majesty under the set bonus Grace of the Supreme Heavenly Emperor was incorrect.

・Fixed a bug in which the efficacy of Skyward Majesty under the set bonus Grace of the Supreme Heavenly Emperor was incorrect.

・Fixed a bug in which the efficacy of Principle of Daode under the set bonus Grace of Daode Tianzun the Pure One was incorrect.

・Changed “Melee Attack Spirit Damage” to “Spirit Damage” in the description of effects for Fuxi Devised Eight Trigrams under the set bonus Grace of Fuxi.

Note: Only the text has been changed. The behavior of the special effect remains unchanged.

・Fixed a bug in which the special effect “HP Restoration from Melee Attack Damage” did not function properly while Zhurong’s Celestial Fire under the set bonus Grace of Zhurong was in effect.

・Fixed a bug in which bosses who were defeated for the first time on the Path of the Rising Dragon and beyond were not added to the Character Directory.

・Changed the phrase “You will lose any Spirit gained from Levels 2 and 3” to “You will lose any Spirit gained from Level 3” in the tutorial “Cestuses.”

Note: Only the text has been changed. The behavior of the weapon remains unchanged.

・Fixed a bug causing the dialogue to be canceled immediately when prompted with response options during conversations with NPCs under certain conditions.

・Fixed a bug in which opening the Equipment menu via the Thousand-Mile Map screen in The Thousand-Mile Journey sometimes prevented certain videos from playing.

・Fixed a bug in which, if the Auto-Salvage/Auto-Sell Settings were set to sell ranged weapons, throwing weapons were also sold.

・Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from switching between tabs displaying equipment details upon salvaging items in the Blacksmith menu.

・Fixed a bug that caused elemental effects to remain visible upon accessing Character Creation with cestuses equipped and elemental attributes applied.

・Fixed a bug that sometimes temporarily disabled controls in the Character menu after players started the game via New Game.

・Fixed other minor bugs.