Spell Disk 0.5.3b hotfix

Thank you to all who reported the issues on the forum and Discord channel. We are aware of the Survivor mode bug and are working to fix it. While this hotfix may not be a permanent solution for the reported bug, it will reduce the chances of these issues reoccurring. It appears that due to changes in how the game data was being handled, the game caused several race conditions leading to undesirable outcomes. If you encounter the same error again, please let us know.

Implemented additional measures to remove items from the new item pool in Survivor mode.

Fixed an issue where the second spell and subsequent ones wouldn't receive the spell visibility setting applied in the Settings menu. For the best results, please restart the game application to ensure the consistent application of this setting throughout all game modes.

Fixed an issue where the item database wouldn't always be rebuilt when entering the Tree Branch Chamber.

Reworked the player's class data to be more lightweight and independent of other data references by removing the item database from it and adding a ban-list instead.

Unified the internal logic of class selection from both the base mode and the survivor mode for more stability.

When changing classes in the Tree Branch Chamber, the player will be rendered immobile until the data is fully loaded. This typically takes only a few frames, so it shouldn't be too bothersome.

Optimized the initial data loading in the Tree Branch Chamber by consolidating 28 separate save file reads into a single file read.

Optimized the Tree Branch Chamber by eliminating the behavior of selecting the survivor class twice.