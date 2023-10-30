New Steam Store & Library Art!

Main Game

If you some Halloween in your pinball, I highly recommend checking out the new Haunted Halloween DLC:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2102271/Roxy_Raccoons_Pinball_Panic__Haunted_Halloween

If you want even more spooky goodness, be sure to check out last year’s first DLC pack, Ghoulish Games: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1983760/Roxy_Raccoons_Pinball_Panic__Ghoulish_Games/

Level Select Table Art:

Updated/Replaced the Preview Images on the Level Select Screen for the following tables:

Hectic Highway, Charming Chopper, Blissful Builder, Construction Chaos, Magical Meadows, Wonderful Willows, Brutal Blitzkrieg, Wicked Warfare, Kooky Combat, Christmas Carnage, Cowboy County, Radical Railway, Wacky West, Doubloon Docks, Rickety Rapids, Sly Samurai, Feudal Follies, Foolish Pharaohs, Sand Sanctuary, Future Flight, Golden Galaxies, Obnoxious Office, Wonky Workplace, St. Patrick’s Paradise, Topsy-Turvy

In-Game Table Art

Update the artwork on the flipper areas on the following tables:

Feudal Follies, Sly Samurai, Club Crazy, Party Plaza

Bug Fixes & Misc.

Haunted Halloween - Adjusted Flipper Volume

Cowboy County - Fixed a Plunger Render issue

Updated various translations

Table Editor

To Do List:

Steam Workshop.

Continued Documentation.

What’s Next:

You tell me! Have any ideas/suggestions? Feel free to let me know.

I’m in a fairly happy state with the core game and table creator would love to start taking more suggestions. Ideas for DLC, mechanics, improvements or additions to the table editor, feel free to tell me. Anything and everything will be considered.