Just a list of minor fixes/improvements that should have been done 6 months ago

Fixed issues with medals not showing up

Added a complete restart button that resets all progress, including leaderboard, in settings

Leaderboard place is shown in the level selected screen

Made secrets a bit easier

Minor bug fixes

Reminder that Freight Hopper is Unlicensed and open source https://github.com/Husky-Game-Studio/Freight-Hopper