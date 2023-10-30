- Update the folder preview image, now it can display internal file icons like the system file manager.
- Added support for Gamepad.
- Fixed a bug where other object models were still highlighted when the socket was occupied.
- When initializing/resetting the file system, delay the activation time of the Socket to avoid accidental adsorption of other objects during this period. Now you can rest assured to play Pinnacle!
AliveDesktop update for 30 October 2023
[0.2.2]
