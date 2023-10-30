 Skip to content

AliveDesktop update for 30 October 2023

[0.2.2]

Build 12568316 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Update the folder preview image, now it can display internal file icons like the system file manager.
  • Added support for Gamepad.
  • Fixed a bug where other object models were still highlighted when the socket was occupied.
  • When initializing/resetting the file system, delay the activation time of the Socket to avoid accidental adsorption of other objects during this period. Now you can rest assured to play Pinnacle!

