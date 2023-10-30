 Skip to content

Loplight update for 30 October 2023

Loplight Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12568312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys, the Nintendo Switch changes and improvements are now live. This includes a ton of bug fixes, and a Japanese Translation!

You can change the language in the F1 menu!

Thanks for playing, I hope you enjoy!

