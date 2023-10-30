 Skip to content

DarkStory Online update for 30 October 2023

Performance And Content V224

Build 12568304

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Celebrate Halloween with us! Read more here

We have improved the texture management performance for paperdolls' textures (Still in development)

Item change(s):

  • Pink, Blue and Yellow Cotton Candy Rings level requirement has been fixed
  • Yellow Cotton Candy icon has been fixed

[Jason's Mask] change(s):

  • Removed HP/MP
  • All stats upgrade to +4
  • Collectible type has been changed to Unique

Added new premium items:

  • Halloween Emojis III

We have fixed several performance issues related to texture loading and in-game graphics management
Fixed an issue related to Newspaper loading process

Changed files in this update

DarkStory Online Content Depot 1020781
