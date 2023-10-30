Performance And Content V224

Share · View all patches · Build 12568304 · Last edited 30 October 2023 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy

We have improved the texture management performance for paperdolls' textures (Still in development)

Item change(s):

Pink, Blue and Yellow Cotton Candy Rings level requirement has been fixed

Yellow Cotton Candy icon has been fixed

[Jason's Mask] change(s):

Removed HP/MP

All stats upgrade to +4

Collectible type has been changed to Unique

Added new premium items:

Halloween Emojis III

We have fixed several performance issues related to texture loading and in-game graphics management

Fixed an issue related to Newspaper loading process