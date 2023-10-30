Performance And Content V224

Celebrate Halloween with us! Read more here
We have improved the texture management performance for paperdolls' textures (Still in development)
Item change(s):
- Pink, Blue and Yellow Cotton Candy Rings level requirement has been fixed
- Yellow Cotton Candy icon has been fixed
[Jason's Mask] change(s):
- Removed HP/MP
- All stats upgrade to +4
- Collectible type has been changed to Unique
Added new premium items:
- Halloween Emojis III
We have fixed several performance issues related to texture loading and in-game graphics management
Fixed an issue related to Newspaper loading process
Changed files in this update