Patch 0.74

●New Content

・Added an new auto-attack mode that prioritizes attacking bosses.

Attack modes now in the game:

Auto attack mode off.

Auto attack mode on (Prioritize attacking the nearest enemy).

Auto attack mode on (Prioritize attacking boss).

●Change

・Optimized the content which is shown in artifact information panel.

●Fixes

・Fixed the bug where too many elite enemies would appear in certain level.

・Fixed the bug where the shop page would display incorrectly sometimes.

・Fixed the bug where the attacks would not stop even when the auto attack switch was turned off.

・Fixed the bug where sub artifacts could be placed in the main slot in certain cases.