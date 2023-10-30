Halloween '23 Update

Small update, with some spoooooky quality of life improvements and a small update to the job system!
Jobs
- Removed the randomly generated 'deadlines' from jobs. Now, the deadline is copied from the ETA when you take the job. You can build any sized job run you want and the time will be appropriate to the distance.
- I'm looking for feedback on this one, as the ETA depends greatly on driver skill. This will help with the next udpate which will be all about building a proper Job system.
Police
- Collision force is now applied to the amount of penalty applied per collision (heat added to heat meter, and amount deducted from escape timer when in the red circle). This is a deceptively big change -- reviewing playtest footage from multiple testers, it seems that getting bashed by several cars at once while stopped could very easily get you in a fail state without there being much control over it. Now, when you are stopped, getting hit won't affect you very much, so these rage quit moments should be lessened.
- Police area has been tuned to be slightly easier to escape from.
QOL / Other
- Added an Unauthorized Altitude grid visualizer - when you're too high, you'll clearly see where you need to descend to.
- Hiding car windshield HUD elements when out of car (someday will have a shader reveal them only when looking through windshield but this is good enough for now)
- Fixed weird bug with cars driving outside the lanes sometimes.
- Made traffic evenly dispersed when on foot.
