It's time—the Battle Hub Grand Prix Final Tournament is here! Qualified fighters will be placed in group A, while group B is open to anyone who'd like to participate. All tournament participants receive 500 Drive Tickets! Good luck and have fun!

Registration opens up one hour before the tournament's scheduled start time at the Battle Hub Event Counter.

■Tournament Groups

Group A: Qualified fighters from last week's Battle Hub Grand Prix Qualifiers

Reward for winning: 2500 Drive Tickets

Group B: Anyone can jump in and enter!

Reward for winning: 200 Kudos

Everything starts with the first step! We look forward to your participation!

https://www.streetfighter.com/6/buckler