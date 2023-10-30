 Skip to content

Street Fighter™ 6 update for 30 October 2023

The Battle Hub Grand Prix Final Tournament is here!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
It's time—the Battle Hub Grand Prix Final Tournament is here! Qualified fighters will be placed in group A, while group B is open to anyone who'd like to participate. All tournament participants receive 500 Drive Tickets! Good luck and have fun!

Registration opens up one hour before the tournament's scheduled start time at the Battle Hub Event Counter.

■Tournament Groups
Group A: Qualified fighters from last week's Battle Hub Grand Prix Qualifiers
Reward for winning: 2500 Drive Tickets

Group B: Anyone can jump in and enter!
Reward for winning: 200 Kudos

Everything starts with the first step! We look forward to your participation!

https://www.streetfighter.com/6/buckler

