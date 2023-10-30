It's time—the Battle Hub Grand Prix Final Tournament is here! Qualified fighters will be placed in group A, while group B is open to anyone who'd like to participate. All tournament participants receive 500 Drive Tickets! Good luck and have fun!
Registration opens up one hour before the tournament's scheduled start time at the Battle Hub Event Counter.
■Tournament Groups
Group A: Qualified fighters from last week's Battle Hub Grand Prix Qualifiers
Reward for winning: 2500 Drive Tickets
Group B: Anyone can jump in and enter!
Reward for winning: 200 Kudos
Everything starts with the first step! We look forward to your participation!
