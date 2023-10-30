 Skip to content

Territory update for 30 October 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.126.1 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12568024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Driveable Vehicle

  • Fixed vehicle sometimes disappearing when exiting vehicle on it’s side
  • Pickup Max health increased to 5000
  • Improved refuel and repair logic so it loops

Fixed

  • Soldier with wrong skeletal mesh

Changed files in this update

