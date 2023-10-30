 Skip to content

Cadria Item Shop update for 30 October 2023

New Hero Emperor of Magic·Ingram Adjustment

Patchnotes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Green Pine Town News Agency reported that Ingram expressed dissatisfaction with his weapon preference not including the long handle and being unable to use the French Emperor's fishing rod. A mysterious force who did not want to be named knew it was a mistake and added it to him. At the same time, he discovered that he was skilled in various types of weapons and equipment, as well as the fact that as the Arcane Eye President, he had been fishing for a long time. He adjusted his three skills from [Natural Leader III] to [Equipment Proficiency III]

