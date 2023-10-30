 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 30 October 2023

Warlordocracy Early v9.8

Build 12568017

Huge pathfinding and general AI improvement, lots of new voice sounds. Fixed lots of little bugs and made tons of progress on Chapter 2. One more week until Chapter 2 is finished, but for now why not give me money on Patreon and get the alpha?

Complete list of changes:

-AI now checks for non-diagonal paths (L-shape), greatly improving pathfinding.
-Mobiles can now move diagonally across blocked tiles (to make collision less annoying).
-Bandits, militia, pirates, etc. have lots of new death sounds, new riot ambient sound.
-Campfires now create light effect (reveal concealed characters).
-Fixed bug where weapons were being drawn on unconscious mobiles.
-Fixed bug with real backspace key in virtual keyboard.
-Fixed bug where "destroyAll" command wasn't working.
-Fixed bug with music spazzing out on map change.
-New encyclopedia entries: status effects.
-New pirate henchman: Moon Markswoman.
-New script command: "stopSounds".
-Lots of Chapter 2 progress (alpha on Patreon).

