- Added 5 Adventurer Unique items, including the game's first item set!
- Added 1 Beastmaster unique, straight from the #create-a-unique channel in Discord!
- Added one new passive to the Beastmaster Hunter tree - Sharp Edges
- Added 3 new in-run upgrades for Hunting Shuriken
- Reduced the range of the Grip of Ascalon modifier on Tempered Glass Gloves. Existing items will not be updated, enjoy your first major legacy overpowered item
- Fixed a major memory leak caused by Weather effects on long play sessions
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 30 October 2023
Uniques and Leaks!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
