Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 30 October 2023

Uniques and Leaks!

30 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 5 Adventurer Unique items, including the game's first item set!
  • Added 1 Beastmaster unique, straight from the #create-a-unique channel in Discord!
  • Added one new passive to the Beastmaster Hunter tree - Sharp Edges
  • Added 3 new in-run upgrades for Hunting Shuriken
  • Reduced the range of the Grip of Ascalon modifier on Tempered Glass Gloves. Existing items will not be updated, enjoy your first major legacy overpowered item
  • Fixed a major memory leak caused by Weather effects on long play sessions

Changed files in this update

