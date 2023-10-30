Vindictive Drive 2 is now available on Steam!

Today is a big day, Vindictive Drive 2 is finally live on Steam!



About the game:

In this game players will be able to take on two game modes, either progress in the story with stealth missions or explore the city in an action shooter mode with lots of enemies and enormous machine bosses to hunt down with the help of your loyal Maidbot.

Hunting down bosses rewards the player with materials useful to build new powerful Maidbots to collect and fill the archive, some of which will be a necessary asset for the challenges ahead.

Graphic Novel:

The story itself follows Arris' quest for redemption as a fugitive for a crime she did not commit, she now finds herself in the receiving end of revenge, being hunted by a grieving cop who lost her girlfriend in the tragic beginning of a dark story in the merciless depths of a devastated New Noir City, all of its story told in Graphic Novel format.

Changes and development:

Those who played the game during the Alpha stage will notice some changes and improvements that I made after hearing their feedback. Now there are some quality of life changes such as hints which are accessed through the inventory, prompts added to key features, and balancing adjustments during progression, the city map was also extended, there are more areas to explore now. Make sure to visit the Maidbot Archive to read more about your favourite Maidbot.



I'm a solo developer and it's an important time for me as this game hits Early Access stage. I will update the game regularly, updates will happen anywhere from one to three weeks depending on the features that are most wanted or needed.

Always let me know what you think about the experience. I will take all your feedback in consideration to build the game into a better direction.

There is a special launch discount of 10% off full price of the game, but it only lasts for one week from release so don't miss out!