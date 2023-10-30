 Skip to content

Lumins and Shades update for 30 October 2023

v1.0.2

Build 12567859 · Last edited by Wendy

-Updated Twilit Tundra - Q
-The mouse no longer highlights hovered elements in the options menu if it has been hidden because a controller was used

