UPDATE 6 - TRANSFUSION OF LIQUIDS AND WINDSHIELDS

Hello, Drivers! ːsteamhappyː

Update 6 is here!

You have long asked for the ability to transfuse liquids - and I did it!) Now organizing space in the trunk will become even easier. Barrels for all three types of liquids have also been added - they hold a lot of liquids, but also take up a lot of space in the trunk. A lot of work was also done with the glass. Firstly, windshields are now a separate component and must be installed separately on the car. Secondly, the glass material was completely redesigned - they no longer flicker when driving and look much prettier. Thirdly, windshields can now be tinted in different colors (check out the new assortment in the store)!

MECHANICS

ADDED LIQUID TRANSFUSION SYSTEM

WORLD

Added indication of direction of movement (arrow markings)

Fixed road junctions where the car could “stumble”

Changes in the starting location

Sellers will now feel less hot and less bored

CARS

Windshields can now be installed on vehicles

Windshields can be tinted in a variety of colors

Windshields can now be damaged

The glass material has been changed - now they do not flicker, have reflections, and do not have sharp edges

A low gasoline level light has been added to the fuel scale

The text on the fuel scale has become more readable, and a bug that caused it to disappear has also been fixed

Farmer paint fixes

Fixed interactive areas of gas tanks

ITEMS

Added a new item - Windshield

Added new items - Tint Films of different colors

Added new items - barrels for various liquids

Pouring liquids now occurs by holding the [E] button rather than pressing

Liquids can no longer be poured more than the required amount

Liquids are now measured in fractional values

Gasoline, water and engine oil now have a clear color indication (gasoline - red, water - blue, oil - gray)

Added the effect of the “fullness” of an object on its mass

Improved dragging of objects

Added hit sounds for all items

Changed the sound of pouring liquids

Some items have become more detailed

FIXES

Fixed inverting the mouse inside the car

Correct operation of inverting the mouse in third person

The collision of the witch figurine has been fixed - now it does not fall underground

Fixed a bug where the purchase price of an item was not updated when switching it

Collision fixes on levels (including a fixed motel door)

Fixed price tags for tires in a roadside store

Fixed a glitch associated with overlapping glass material

Fixed an bug in calculating the mass of objects

Fixed description glitch when switching an item

INTERFACES

Fixed the position of the durability and fill values of items

Changes in item descriptions

Other interface improvements

OPTIMIZATION

Optimized camera control

Optimized item tooltips

Get ready, it's going to be dusty ːplaneː

Welcome to our DISCORD SERVER