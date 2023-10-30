UPDATE 6 - TRANSFUSION OF LIQUIDS AND WINDSHIELDS

Hello, Drivers! ːsteamhappyː
Update 6 is here!
You have long asked for the ability to transfuse liquids - and I did it!) Now organizing space in the trunk will become even easier. Barrels for all three types of liquids have also been added - they hold a lot of liquids, but also take up a lot of space in the trunk. A lot of work was also done with the glass. Firstly, windshields are now a separate component and must be installed separately on the car. Secondly, the glass material was completely redesigned - they no longer flicker when driving and look much prettier. Thirdly, windshields can now be tinted in different colors (check out the new assortment in the store)!
UPDATE 6 CHANGELOG
MECHANICS
- ADDED LIQUID TRANSFUSION SYSTEM
WORLD
- Added indication of direction of movement (arrow markings)
- Fixed road junctions where the car could “stumble”
- Changes in the starting location
- Sellers will now feel less hot and less bored
CARS
- Windshields can now be installed on vehicles
- Windshields can be tinted in a variety of colors
- Windshields can now be damaged
- The glass material has been changed - now they do not flicker, have reflections, and do not have sharp edges
- A low gasoline level light has been added to the fuel scale
- The text on the fuel scale has become more readable, and a bug that caused it to disappear has also been fixed
- Farmer paint fixes
- Fixed interactive areas of gas tanks
ITEMS
- Added a new item - Windshield
- Added new items - Tint Films of different colors
- Added new items - barrels for various liquids
- Pouring liquids now occurs by holding the [E] button rather than pressing
- Liquids can no longer be poured more than the required amount
- Liquids are now measured in fractional values
- Gasoline, water and engine oil now have a clear color indication (gasoline - red, water - blue, oil - gray)
- Added the effect of the “fullness” of an object on its mass
- Improved dragging of objects
- Added hit sounds for all items
- Changed the sound of pouring liquids
- Some items have become more detailed
FIXES
- Fixed inverting the mouse inside the car
- Correct operation of inverting the mouse in third person
- The collision of the witch figurine has been fixed - now it does not fall underground
- Fixed a bug where the purchase price of an item was not updated when switching it
- Collision fixes on levels (including a fixed motel door)
- Fixed price tags for tires in a roadside store
- Fixed a glitch associated with overlapping glass material
- Fixed an bug in calculating the mass of objects
- Fixed description glitch when switching an item
INTERFACES
- Fixed the position of the durability and fill values of items
- Changes in item descriptions
- Other interface improvements
OPTIMIZATION
- Optimized camera control
- Optimized item tooltips
Get ready, it's going to be dusty ːplaneː
Welcome to our DISCORD SERVER
