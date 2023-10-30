 Skip to content

UNDER the SAND update for 30 October 2023

UPDATE 6 - TRANSFUSION OF LIQUIDS AND WINDSHIELDS

Update 6 is here!
You have long asked for the ability to transfuse liquids - and I did it!) Now organizing space in the trunk will become even easier. Barrels for all three types of liquids have also been added - they hold a lot of liquids, but also take up a lot of space in the trunk. A lot of work was also done with the glass. Firstly, windshields are now a separate component and must be installed separately on the car. Secondly, the glass material was completely redesigned - they no longer flicker when driving and look much prettier. Thirdly, windshields can now be tinted in different colors (check out the new assortment in the store)!

UPDATE 6 CHANGELOG

MECHANICS
  • ADDED LIQUID TRANSFUSION SYSTEM
WORLD
  • Added indication of direction of movement (arrow markings)
  • Fixed road junctions where the car could “stumble”
  • Changes in the starting location
  • Sellers will now feel less hot and less bored
CARS
  • Windshields can now be installed on vehicles
  • Windshields can be tinted in a variety of colors
  • Windshields can now be damaged
  • The glass material has been changed - now they do not flicker, have reflections, and do not have sharp edges
  • A low gasoline level light has been added to the fuel scale
  • The text on the fuel scale has become more readable, and a bug that caused it to disappear has also been fixed
  • Farmer paint fixes
  • Fixed interactive areas of gas tanks
ITEMS
  • Added a new item - Windshield
  • Added new items - Tint Films of different colors
  • Added new items - barrels for various liquids
  • Pouring liquids now occurs by holding the [E] button rather than pressing
  • Liquids can no longer be poured more than the required amount
  • Liquids are now measured in fractional values
  • Gasoline, water and engine oil now have a clear color indication (gasoline - red, water - blue, oil - gray)
  • Added the effect of the “fullness” of an object on its mass
  • Improved dragging of objects
  • Added hit sounds for all items
  • Changed the sound of pouring liquids
  • Some items have become more detailed
FIXES
  • Fixed inverting the mouse inside the car
  • Correct operation of inverting the mouse in third person
  • The collision of the witch figurine has been fixed - now it does not fall underground
  • Fixed a bug where the purchase price of an item was not updated when switching it
  • Collision fixes on levels (including a fixed motel door)
  • Fixed price tags for tires in a roadside store
  • Fixed a glitch associated with overlapping glass material
  • Fixed an bug in calculating the mass of objects
  • Fixed description glitch when switching an item
INTERFACES
  • Fixed the position of the durability and fill values of items
  • Changes in item descriptions
  • Other interface improvements
OPTIMIZATION
  • Optimized camera control
  • Optimized item tooltips

