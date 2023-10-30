1.3.0 Update

Try out the new and exciting world, "Roll Top Avenue", a four-sheep difficulty world where things can get a little bit wacky. You will really need some out of the box thinking to beat this world!
Patch Notes
Physics
- Friction of bridge nodes refactored so they don't 'stick' to terrain edges
- Fixed issue that allowed many short parts connected together to stretch significantly
- Fixed rare issue where vehicles can be jolted unexpectedly when a wheel aligns perfectly with the edge of a road or platform
- Set Cheat Flag when a car are thrown by falling roads
- Set Cheat Flag when a massive forces break wheels off a car
- Updated behavior of 3-way split joints in rare cases
- Exclude prebuilt materials in non-buildable areas from contributing to max stress calculation
Material Masses Updated
- Base Node Mass: 0 => 0.0625 Pg
- Road: 0.75 => 0.5 Pg/m
- Wood: 0.05 => 0.1 Pg/m
- Steel: 0.1 => 0.175 Pg/m
- Hydraulic: 0.125 => 0.225 Pg/m
- Rope: 0.025 => 0.075 Pg/m
- Cable: 0.025 => 0.075 Pg/m
- Spring: 0.05 => 0.1 Pg/m
Leaderboard Reset
- Top 2.5% of scores for each level in the Overall and Unbreaking leaderboards are being reset.
We do everything we can to avoid resetting leaderboard scores. From our internal analysis getting scores in the top 2.5% often required abuse of physics exploits that are being patched. To encourage fair competition scores that are no longer possible after the physics update had to be removed.
Workshop
- Add support for setting unlimited budget and materials for solved weeklies and workshop levels
- Show progress icons for workshop levels
- Show level author name for workshop levels in the Level Info UI
- Don't allow invalid Campaign Mods to be uploaded
- Fixed flip for UGC vehicles
Weekly Challenges
- Fixed Season 2 weekly challenge progress icons in level dropdown
- Fixed issues related to reloading workshop levels with mod dependencies
Level Updates
- Minor tweaks where an anchor or prebuild was moved a small fraction to align with grid
Other
- Base cost of Foundations reduced from $15,000 to $13,000
- Allow game window to be resized when not running in fullscreen mode
Changed files in this update