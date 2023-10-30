1.3.0 Update

Try out the new and exciting world, "Roll Top Avenue", a four-sheep difficulty world where things can get a little bit wacky. You will really need some out of the box thinking to beat this world!

Patch Notes

Physics

Friction of bridge nodes refactored so they don't 'stick' to terrain edges

Fixed issue that allowed many short parts connected together to stretch significantly

Fixed rare issue where vehicles can be jolted unexpectedly when a wheel aligns perfectly with the edge of a road or platform

Set Cheat Flag when a car are thrown by falling roads

Set Cheat Flag when a massive forces break wheels off a car

Updated behavior of 3-way split joints in rare cases

Exclude prebuilt materials in non-buildable areas from contributing to max stress calculation

Material Masses Updated

Base Node Mass: 0 => 0.0625 Pg

Road: 0.75 => 0.5 Pg/m

Wood: 0.05 => 0.1 Pg/m

Steel: 0.1 => 0.175 Pg/m

Hydraulic: 0.125 => 0.225 Pg/m

Rope: 0.025 => 0.075 Pg/m

Cable: 0.025 => 0.075 Pg/m

Spring: 0.05 => 0.1 Pg/m

Leaderboard Reset

Top 2.5% of scores for each level in the Overall and Unbreaking leaderboards are being reset.

We do everything we can to avoid resetting leaderboard scores. From our internal analysis getting scores in the top 2.5% often required abuse of physics exploits that are being patched. To encourage fair competition scores that are no longer possible after the physics update had to be removed.

Workshop

Add support for setting unlimited budget and materials for solved weeklies and workshop levels

Show progress icons for workshop levels

Show level author name for workshop levels in the Level Info UI

Don't allow invalid Campaign Mods to be uploaded

Fixed flip for UGC vehicles

Weekly Challenges

Fixed Season 2 weekly challenge progress icons in level dropdown

Fixed issues related to reloading workshop levels with mod dependencies

Level Updates

Minor tweaks where an anchor or prebuild was moved a small fraction to align with grid

Other