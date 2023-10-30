 Skip to content

Harvest Island update for 30 October 2023

Normal Mode Balancing Build V1.45

Build V1.45

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Increase crop yield by +1
-Changing tides requires less energy to us.
-Starting energy in Normal mode is now 125 instead of 100

These changes requires a new game in normal mode to be applied.

