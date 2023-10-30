 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SpellBounders 2 update for 30 October 2023

Release 0.3.9578

Share · View all patches · Build 12567506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed accessibility toggle for timed events.
  • Fixed an issue with interactions on the tile rack causing the tile grid to move.
  • Increased dictionary size.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2005581 Depot 2005581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link