The Devil's Pentangle

[v2.3.0]

Added : T37 ~ T40

Added : Added the effect for the 6th Theory. Loot Critical grants a chance to earn additional loot when the Loot Progress Bar is filled.

Added : Added two Theory Upgrades.

Fixed : Adjusted the way debuff effects are applied to Fibanomnom. For instance, if the Debuff Effect is now 30%, we calculate it so that the TTA becomes 30 times its original value.

Fixed : Updated the Challenge rewards list to display previously unlisted rewards.

Fixed : Fixed an issue where Theory Upgrade could be transacted even when there were insufficient resources.

Fixed : Fixed the incorrect enemy text in the challenges.

Fixed : Resolved an issue where the Uncommon Reroll button was blocking the Rare Reroll button.

Changed : Attack Progress will now reset when starting a Battle.

Changed : The second Theory will now also enhance HP and DEF

Changed : Enemy HP will now reset to its maximum value when changing the NukeMode