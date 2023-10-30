 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Spiral update for 30 October 2023

The Devil's Pentangle

Share · View all patches · Build 12567471 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[v2.3.0]
Added : T37 ~ T40
Added : Added the effect for the 6th Theory. Loot Critical grants a chance to earn additional loot when the Loot Progress Bar is filled.
Added : Added two Theory Upgrades.
Fixed : Adjusted the way debuff effects are applied to Fibanomnom. For instance, if the Debuff Effect is now 30%, we calculate it so that the TTA becomes 30 times its original value.
Fixed : Updated the Challenge rewards list to display previously unlisted rewards.
Fixed : Fixed an issue where Theory Upgrade could be transacted even when there were insufficient resources.
Fixed : Fixed the incorrect enemy text in the challenges.
Fixed : Resolved an issue where the Uncommon Reroll button was blocking the Rare Reroll button.
Changed : Attack Progress will now reset when starting a Battle.
Changed : The second Theory will now also enhance HP and DEF
Changed : Enemy HP will now reset to its maximum value when changing the NukeMode

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1827981 Depot 1827981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link