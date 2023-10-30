Hotfix v3.0.2
General Gameplay Fixes:
- Resolved input issues where Collabs could be summoned before a round starts
- Resolved issue with moves with 0 knockback interfering with knockback. Most notable with Ame's Off-collab
UI Issues:
- Resolved issue when selecting invisible button in Training Mode leading to lock
- Resolved issue on stage select with Lock Icons
Lobby:
- Resolved stability that could occur upon spectators joining and leaving during countdown.
- Resolved issue where players would be stuck on the Post Match Screen
Ollie:
- 5L - BUGFIX - Resolved issue which was cause the attack to not be able to be counter-hit
- Grab - Increased recovery by 1f to match other character's grab recoveries.
- Super - BUGFIX - Resolved issue where invulnerability would not persist when clashing with opponent
- New Voice lines added for Super Animation
Ayame:
- 236H - BUGFIX - Resolved issue with 4th slash not coming not>
Kaela:
- Call-IN: Can no longer be reflected
- Off-Collab: New Sound Effects
