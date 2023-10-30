 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idol Showdown update for 30 October 2023

Hotfix v3.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12567438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix v3.0.2

General Gameplay Fixes:

  • Resolved input issues where Collabs could be summoned before a round starts
  • Resolved issue with moves with 0 knockback interfering with knockback. Most notable with Ame's Off-collab

UI Issues:

  • Resolved issue when selecting invisible button in Training Mode leading to lock
  • Resolved issue on stage select with Lock Icons

Lobby:

  • Resolved stability that could occur upon spectators joining and leaving during countdown.
  • Resolved issue where players would be stuck on the Post Match Screen

Ollie:

  • 5L - BUGFIX - Resolved issue which was cause the attack to not be able to be counter-hit
  • Grab - Increased recovery by 1f to match other character's grab recoveries.
  • Super - BUGFIX - Resolved issue where invulnerability would not persist when clashing with opponent
  • New Voice lines added for Super Animation

Ayame:

  • 236H - BUGFIX - Resolved issue with 4th slash not coming not>

Kaela:

  • Call-IN: Can no longer be reflected
  • Off-Collab: New Sound Effects

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1742021 Depot 1742021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link