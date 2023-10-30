0.1.0.8.1 Beta Hotfix

Default Character:
- Added the ability to take photos and a photo gallery. (Tutorial coming soon: SHIFT + F, SHIFT + G).
Main Menu:
- "Audio" options is scrollable with thumbstick controls (Gamepad, VR).
- Updated UI sounds.
- Updated backend that loads streams.
Venue Builder:
- Fixed the name of custom models from not showing up in the object list.
- Fixed issue that caused Dropbox links to get stuck at 0%.
Character Menu:
- Fixed audio-only stream from still playing in the background from a previous event.
Venue - Entercity Loft:
- Fixed lighting fixtures from going through the rooftop.
Mini-Game - Billiards:
- Added sound effects.
Miscellaneous:
- Added ambient noise to menus.
- Changed UI sound effects.
