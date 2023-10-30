 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

R.A.V.E - Real-time Audio Visual Experience Playtest update for 30 October 2023

0.1.0.8.1 Beta Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12567351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Default Character:

  • Added the ability to take photos and a photo gallery. (Tutorial coming soon: SHIFT + F, SHIFT + G).

Main Menu:

  • "Audio" options is scrollable with thumbstick controls (Gamepad, VR).
  • Updated UI sounds.
  • Updated backend that loads streams.

Venue Builder:

  • Fixed the name of custom models from not showing up in the object list.
  • Fixed issue that caused Dropbox links to get stuck at 0%.

Character Menu:

  • Fixed audio-only stream from still playing in the background from a previous event.

Venue - Entercity Loft:

  • Fixed lighting fixtures from going through the rooftop.

Mini-Game - Billiards:

  • Added sound effects.

Miscellaneous:

  • Added ambient noise to menus.
  • Changed UI sound effects.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1759541 Depot 1759541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link