Build 2054: Patch Notes

Surprise! It's spooky season, and the bugs are crawling all around! So, we have a small patch to squash a few big, scary bugs!

Bug Fixes

EA 0.4 will be bringing a huge list of bug-fixes, but there were a few big ones we thought should be addressed sooner:

Fixed issue where Headhunter couldn't recruit Graphic Designers unless they were extremely high-skill

Fixed issue that sometimes caused the game to lock up when completing the Uncle Fred Marketing quest.

Fixed issue that caused the scheduler to "forget" your schedule, specifically when you purchased multiple versions of a store of the same name.

Fixed issue with Hairdresser and Security Guard Interior Score going to 0 if the player is in the store

Fixed issue with how gambling is calculated - the initial bet and losses previously were ignored, but now they are subtracted from the total before calculating taxes.

Fixed issue loading blueprints where the game would lock up because it was downloading

Fixed issue where sometimes the correct building size for Uncle Fred's Fast-Food quest wouldn't be available

Holidays

In addition to some bug fixes, we are introducing our first "seasonal decorations"! If you head into Ika Bohag this week, you'll find a few Jack-O-Lanterns decorations for sale. Grab them quick, though, before they're gone!

And make sure you check back in the month of December - there might be some bigger changes around the city as well!

Happy Halloween!

See you at EA 0.4's release in mid-December!

~Hovgaard Games Team