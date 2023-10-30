 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Moonstone Island update for 30 October 2023

The Holo-ween Hunt Starts Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12566930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alchemists!

Go go! Grab your potions and start your Holo Hunting now until Nov 1 at 9:00 AM PST/12:00 PM EST/17:00 CET.

Just a reminder on where you can find your 3 free potions:

Happy Hunting!

~ Studio Supersoft

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1658151 Depot 1658151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1658152 Depot 1658152
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1658153 Depot 1658153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link