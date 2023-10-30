The Holo-ween Hunt Starts Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12566930 · Last edited 30 October 2023 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Alchemists!

Go go! Grab your potions and start your Holo Hunting now until Nov 1 at 9:00 AM PST/12:00 PM EST/17:00 CET.

Just a reminder on where you can find your 3 free potions:

Happy Hunting!

~ Studio Supersoft