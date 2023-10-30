Update 0.48

Armband slot + asymmetric armor
- Added armbands as a new equipment slot for custom units
- You can create and upload custom armbands in the custom item creator
- Armbands have a feature to increase in size if the unit wears arm armor to always be visible
- Individual armbands can be selected for each side of the unit
- All arm and leg armor slots can now also be selected individually for each arm/leg
- Added some simple single color vanilla armbands
Custom Unit Editor Improvements
- Adjusted the custom unit editor UI and fixed various problems with the UI
- Animation frames can be copied from one unit to another (copied frame will no longer be cleared when loading a unit)
- Animation frames can be copied to corpse poses
- Corpse poses can be saved/loaded as single frame animations
- Bone positions/rotations in the animation/pose editor can now be set by using the UI
- Changing the equipment will no longer cause snaps in the unit animation
Improvements
- Reworked the equipment panel UI to match the other UI and increased the size of lists to improve item selection
- Improved the resolution of all vanilla scope/red dot reticles
- Added a smoke muzzle effect to vanilla muskets and flintlock weapons
- Added short and long sleeve only vanilla shirts
- Improved the performance of some inventory operations for units and the player
- When hitting the floor above while jumping, the player will no longer glide below the floor and fall down instead
- Added more modular attachments points to all stairs and floors to make it easier to construct buildings
Scripting
- Added MultilineString input node which can be expanded in size
- Added string Length, CharAt and Substring to get the length, ascii char code and section of strings
- Added bool <-> int cast nodes
- Added StartBattle node which can be used to start battles immediately after loading
- Added SetAmmo node to set the amount of bullets of a caliber in the player's inventory and renamed "AddBullets" and "RemoveBullets" to "AddAmmo" and "RemoveAmmo"
- Added EnumValues node to get an array of all possible values of an enumeration (for instance unit type, caliber, etc.)
- The ActivateFootstep node now works properly on player units
- Teleporting the player will now reset the fall velocity to avoid fall damage when teleporting the player
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused targeting problems after unlocking doors or destroying blocking objects
- Fixed some problems when AIs tried to targeting siege units
- Fixed a bug that allowed prefab scripting data to be linked by all prefabs that were created in the same session until restarting the game
- Fixed a bug that caused the unit/object replacement to not work anymore after changing the terrain in certain cases
- Fixed various issues with the 'generate destruction parts' tool in the item creator
- Removed outdated 'ocean' water option which only mapped to the ocean biome to avoid various problems
- Fixed incorrect material preview while placing certain parts of invalid prefabs
- Fixed outdated HUD information when starting to control a unit
- When starting to control a unit, the current and max hp are now properly transfered to the new player
- Fixed missing tags after starting to control a unit
- Fixed that custom attachment input nodes would not store their custom item data in the battle file
- Fixed some prefab placement problems
- Fixed that the unit creator sometimes set the wrong default attack distances for a weapon
- Squad marker height is now adjusted based on the unit's head equipment
- Fixed that switching between ranged weapons in the unit creator would not show the settings panel
- Fixed that the flak cannon was not available as an object
- The flak cannon can now be controlled by the player
- Fixed that clicking on a user in the workshop UI would not reset the current page, resulting in invalid query results
- Fixed the model origin preview while changing the model position in the item creator
- Fixed missing tooltips on the script editor snapping buttons
- The squad hud can now no longer be used when no units are left in the squad
- Fixed some incorrect interactions realted to physics object and dropped weapons
- Fixed incorrect UI tooltip scale speed in some cases
- Fixed warnings when attacking while unarmed
- Fixed incorrect list display when selecting ranged weapons in the editor
- Fixed targeting of the future tank
- Fixed invalid vanilla pirate clothing randomization data
- Adjusted position of the cannon control unit to prevent it from becoming stuck as a ragdoll
- Fixed overlapped equipment slots while animating units in the unit editor
- Fixed random battle panel scaling on non 16:9 aspect ratios
- Fixed random battle game mode selection
- Fixed a bug that displayed tooltips of the strategy mode UI even if it is deactivated
- Fixed dropdown UI behaviour in the scripting editor
- Fixed hit detection of melee weapons in the arsenal testing range
- Fixed some minor UI sound issues
- Fixed that the UI would lock up after trying to save files with an invalid file name
Changed files in this update