Ancient Warfare 3 update for 30 October 2023

Update 0.48

Share · View all patches · Build 12566799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Armband slot + asymmetric armor

  • Added armbands as a new equipment slot for custom units
  • You can create and upload custom armbands in the custom item creator
  • Armbands have a feature to increase in size if the unit wears arm armor to always be visible
  • Individual armbands can be selected for each side of the unit
  • All arm and leg armor slots can now also be selected individually for each arm/leg
  • Added some simple single color vanilla armbands
Custom Unit Editor Improvements
  • Adjusted the custom unit editor UI and fixed various problems with the UI
  • Animation frames can be copied from one unit to another (copied frame will no longer be cleared when loading a unit)
  • Animation frames can be copied to corpse poses
  • Corpse poses can be saved/loaded as single frame animations
  • Bone positions/rotations in the animation/pose editor can now be set by using the UI
  • Changing the equipment will no longer cause snaps in the unit animation
Improvements
  • Reworked the equipment panel UI to match the other UI and increased the size of lists to improve item selection
  • Improved the resolution of all vanilla scope/red dot reticles
  • Added a smoke muzzle effect to vanilla muskets and flintlock weapons
  • Added short and long sleeve only vanilla shirts
  • Improved the performance of some inventory operations for units and the player
  • When hitting the floor above while jumping, the player will no longer glide below the floor and fall down instead
  • Added more modular attachments points to all stairs and floors to make it easier to construct buildings
Scripting

  • Added MultilineString input node which can be expanded in size
  • Added string Length, CharAt and Substring to get the length, ascii char code and section of strings
  • Added bool <-> int cast nodes
  • Added StartBattle node which can be used to start battles immediately after loading
  • Added SetAmmo node to set the amount of bullets of a caliber in the player's inventory and renamed "AddBullets" and "RemoveBullets" to "AddAmmo" and "RemoveAmmo"
  • Added EnumValues node to get an array of all possible values of an enumeration (for instance unit type, caliber, etc.)
  • The ActivateFootstep node now works properly on player units
  • Teleporting the player will now reset the fall velocity to avoid fall damage when teleporting the player
Bug fixes
  • Fixed a bug that caused targeting problems after unlocking doors or destroying blocking objects
  • Fixed some problems when AIs tried to targeting siege units
  • Fixed a bug that allowed prefab scripting data to be linked by all prefabs that were created in the same session until restarting the game
  • Fixed a bug that caused the unit/object replacement to not work anymore after changing the terrain in certain cases
  • Fixed various issues with the 'generate destruction parts' tool in the item creator
  • Removed outdated 'ocean' water option which only mapped to the ocean biome to avoid various problems
  • Fixed incorrect material preview while placing certain parts of invalid prefabs
  • Fixed outdated HUD information when starting to control a unit
  • When starting to control a unit, the current and max hp are now properly transfered to the new player
  • Fixed missing tags after starting to control a unit
  • Fixed that custom attachment input nodes would not store their custom item data in the battle file
  • Fixed some prefab placement problems
  • Fixed that the unit creator sometimes set the wrong default attack distances for a weapon
  • Squad marker height is now adjusted based on the unit's head equipment
  • Fixed that switching between ranged weapons in the unit creator would not show the settings panel
  • Fixed that the flak cannon was not available as an object
  • The flak cannon can now be controlled by the player
  • Fixed that clicking on a user in the workshop UI would not reset the current page, resulting in invalid query results
  • Fixed the model origin preview while changing the model position in the item creator
  • Fixed missing tooltips on the script editor snapping buttons
  • The squad hud can now no longer be used when no units are left in the squad
  • Fixed some incorrect interactions realted to physics object and dropped weapons
  • Fixed incorrect UI tooltip scale speed in some cases
  • Fixed warnings when attacking while unarmed
  • Fixed incorrect list display when selecting ranged weapons in the editor
  • Fixed targeting of the future tank
  • Fixed invalid vanilla pirate clothing randomization data
  • Adjusted position of the cannon control unit to prevent it from becoming stuck as a ragdoll
  • Fixed overlapped equipment slots while animating units in the unit editor
  • Fixed random battle panel scaling on non 16:9 aspect ratios
  • Fixed random battle game mode selection
  • Fixed a bug that displayed tooltips of the strategy mode UI even if it is deactivated
  • Fixed dropdown UI behaviour in the scripting editor
  • Fixed hit detection of melee weapons in the arsenal testing range
  • Fixed some minor UI sound issues
  • Fixed that the UI would lock up after trying to save files with an invalid file name

