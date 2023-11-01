Kana Ka-Boom has launched!

We've launched! I'm incredibly excited to have Kana Ka-Boom up and available on Steam!

I'm still learning the in's and out's of Steam, but wanted to get an announcement up on our community page.

This game was designed for those of you that are just starting to learn the Japanese language and for those that want an entertaining way to practice your Katakana and Hiragana. So far, I've only been able to find drag n' drop kana games and flash card games for entry level learning of kana characters which prompted the creation of Kana Ka-Boom.

For those of you on the fence about purchasing the game, you can play the online demo at

https://kanakaboom.binarycats.com/demo

to try out all of the Katakana section and get a feel for how the game works.

If you do purchase, I'd like you to know that your money will be going right back into making Kana Ka-Boom a better product. In the immediate, I have plans to bring stroke order and the ability for Free Play to remember the settings of your last session. In the future, I'd like to add basic Kanji and words to Kana Ka-Boom and build it up to being a tool that can get you on your way to the JLPT N5 exam.

I love feedback! So if you have any thoughts, criticisms, or ideas on how I can make Kana Ka-Boom a better product, please feel free to leave them here for me!

Again, thank you for your interest in this game!

~ David @ BinaryCats