Star Shift Origins update for 1 November 2023

Star Shift Origins - International Edition Released!

We are pleased to announce that Star Shift Origins - International Edition has been released!

The game is now available in six languages:

  1. English
  2. Spanish
  3. Russian
  4. Japanese
  5. Simplified Chinese
  6. Traditional Chinese

The translations were done by our team of one, if you speak any of these languages and you find any bugs or mistakes in the translation, please let us know and we'll get it resolved.

Star Shift Origins has now become available absolutely free! If you haven't had a chance to catch up on the story, definitely give it a shot!

We are also excited to announce that Star Shift Rebellion (the next game in the series) has a set release date of January 31st, 2024.

Wishlist Star Shift Rebellion on Steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1824040/Star_Shift_Rebellion/

We are also pleased to announce Star Shift Freelancers, coming in late 2024:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2176490/Star_Shift_Freelancers/

2024 is going to be an exciting year for Star Shift! We look forward to seeing you on the other side!

