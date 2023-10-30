 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Whispers In Paradise update for 30 October 2023

Whispers In Paradise Launch

Share · View all patches · Build 12566529 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Whispers in Paradise" is a spine-tingling supernatural adventure that will immerse you in a world where the boundary between reality and the supernatural blurs. Follow the intertwining fates of Emily and Sydney as they navigate a chilling odyssey filled with dark secrets, perilous challenges, and a powerful demon lurking in the shadows.

Steam Link -https://store.steampowered.com/app/2599900/Whispers_In_Paradise/

Twitter - https://x.com/StudioCryobolt?s=20
Threads - https://www.threads.net/@studiocryoboltinteractive
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/studiocryoboltinteractive/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link